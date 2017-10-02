Rocker Tom Petty, 66, clings to life in L.A. hospital

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department has said the initial report that Tom Petty had died was inadvertently sent to news agencies. TMZ reports that his family said he is still clinging to life.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Petty was on life support Monday following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

TMZ reported Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. TMZ reports that Petty is not expected to live throughout the day, but he’s still clinging to life.

TMZ posted and update saying, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Petty was in Wichita back on April 26, 2012 for a concert at Intrust Bank Arena.

