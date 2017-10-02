Oklahoma man gets life for assault charges in beheading case

By Published:
Alton Nolen
This March 21, 2011 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Alton Nolen, of Moore, Okla. (AP Photo/Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma jury has recommended multiple life sentences on assault and battery charges for a man who beheaded a co-worker in 2014, though he still faces the death penalty for his murder conviction.

Alton Nolen was convicted Friday for killing one co-worker and trying to kill another at a food processing plant in Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City.

KWTV reports jurors agreed Monday that Nolen should serve three life sentences plus 130 years in prison on charges stemming from his attack on the co-worker who survived.

The sentencing phase is pending on the murder charge stemming from the death of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job at the Vaughan Foods plant when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked his co-workers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s