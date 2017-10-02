NetApp employees in Las Vegas accounted for after shooting

Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has obtained a note from the CEO of NetApp. The company has a location in Wichita, and several people from the company are in Las Vegas.

Team. I’m sure that all of you have heard about the tragic events in Las Vegas. As you can imagine, it is still chaotic and our team on the ground is prioritizing ensuring the safety of our employees, customers, and partners. So far, I’m grateful to report that we have not heard of any casualties or injuries and most of the events participants have been accounted for.

The situation in Las Vegas is dynamic. I have a call with our team shortly to decide about Insight. We will provide further communication shortly. For Insight attendees I ask for your patience.”

– George Kurian

