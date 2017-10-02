Lindsborg woman at Las Vegas concert when gunfire broke out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) – A woman from Lindsborg was in Las Vegas and at the music festival when a gunman opened fire.

Ryan Kyler is safe and is waiting for a flight back to Wichita. She said Jason Aldean was singing when she heard what she thought was a firecracker. Then, she and her friend heard the sound again and heard people scream. She said that’s when she knew something was wrong. She and her friend immediately dropped to the ground.

Kyler said, when the gunfire stopped, they joined other people running, but heard the gunfire again and hid under a table.

“He must have been reloading, and we saw our window. I told her ‘there’s a food truck over there. We gotta get over there,’ and we hid under the food truck, like behind the tires, until a SWAT team got in there and took us out a backway.”

From there, they were taken to another hotel where they waited for about four hours until police finally released them to their hotel.

As of right now, Kyler said the Strip is empty except for police cars. There are also taxis and buses transporting people to their hotels and the airport.

