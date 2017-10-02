Lawrence triple homicide victims include recently freed man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The victims of a triple homicide in downtown Lawrence include a recently freed man and a woman whose mother thought her daughter would be safer in the college town than a popular Kansas City, Missouri, entertainment area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Gretchen Brown, urged her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Brown, of Shawnee, to go to Lawrence because of recent violence in Westport. The 22-year-old was among the victims.

Also killed was 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, who pleaded guilty last year to aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm. His mother, Novel Carter, says her son was trying to turn his life around after being released.

The third victim was 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dupree Dean. His grandmother, Birdie Dean, said it “sounded like he was in the wrong place.”

