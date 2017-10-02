KBI: Man dies from injuries received in Ellsworth County altercation

Related Coverage KBI investigating aggravated battery in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said 55-year-old Kevin L. Wagner of Bushton died in a Wichita hospital after receiving a head injury during an altercation in Lorraine. It happened last Thursday morning.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated he died from blunt force trauma.

The KBI said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

