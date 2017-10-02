Kansas woman recounts Las Vegas shooting: ‘It was just massive fire’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lindsborg woman recounted the moments a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas music festival on Sunday.

Ryan Kyler, 32, said she and her friend from California met in Las Vegas over the weekend for a girls trip. The single mom said they were enjoying themselves, singing and dancing when she heard several loud bangs.

“The first couple shots that went off, it was just three or four shots. It just sounded like firecrackers,” said Kyler. “I looked over at my friend and I said ‘did you hear that?'”

Kyler said she and her friend brushed it off and kept enjoying the show. That’s when she said she heard another round of what she thought were firecrackers.

“I mean you could just tell. People that were in the front of the stage, you know, were starting to pull back. Then, you just started hearing screams and by that time I just remember grabbing her and we hit the ground and I just told her to lay there and we just held each other. It was just massive fire, over and over and it didn’t stop. People were running, people were falling. It was chaotic ” Kyler said.

After a few moments, Kyler said the gunfire stopped. She and her friend then ran to a table and took cover underneath it.

“We made it to a table like where they were serving alcohol and stuff and shots fired again. The whole table of liquor just started going, shattering everywhere. Some people right next to us went down. I grabbed her. I shoved her under the table and we both just crawled under the table. I was like just ‘lay down, lay down.’ I think at that point I looked around and realized this was real,” she said.

Kyler said she turned to God as she and her friend clung to one another under the table.

“I was just praying over and over and over in my head, just saying the Lord’s prayer, over and over,” Kyler said.

Kyler said the gunfire stopped for a second time. That’s when she and her friend took cover behind a nearby food truck.

“It stopped and we just took off running, like we just held hands and just ran,” she said.

She said she and her friend stayed behind the food truck until a SWAT team rescued them and took them. Kyler said that’s when the reality of the situation sunk in.

“You see these people and they are bleeding and they’re hurt and then the further you got in, the further we were getting to the gate, there were people deceased laying there,” Kyler said.

Kyler returned to Wichita on Monday afternoon. She was greeted by her sister, her best friend and her 8-year-old son.

“Just seeing him and knowing I’m still here, like I made it,” she said.

Kyler said she is blessed to have survived the shooting. She is now sending her prayers to all of those affected.

“Everybody just pray. Pray for them, pray for their families,” she said.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) – A woman from Lindsborg was in Las Vegas and at the music festival when a gunman opened fire.

Ryan Kyler is safe and is waiting for a flight back to Wichita. She said Jason Aldean was singing when she heard what she thought was a firecracker. Then, she and her friend heard the sound again and heard people scream. She said that’s when she knew something was wrong. She and her friend immediately dropped to the ground.

Kyler said, when the gunfire stopped, they joined other people running, but heard the gunfire again and hid under a table.

“He must have been reloading, and we saw our window. I told her ‘there’s a food truck over there. We gotta get over there,’ and we hid under the food truck, like behind the tires, until a SWAT team got in there and took us out a backway.”

From there, they were taken to another hotel where they waited for about four hours until police finally released them to their hotel.

As of right now, Kyler said the Strip is empty except for police cars. There are also taxis and buses transporting people to their hotels and the airport.

