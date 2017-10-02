Kansas Supreme Court to rule on new school funding law

By Published:
Kansas Supreme Court (KSN photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether a new public school funding law enacted by legislators this year complies with the state constitution.

The court announced it would issue its ruling Monday afternoon on whether the law is sufficient in phasing in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years.

The court also is considering whether the per-student formula established by legislators distributes the money fairly so that poor school districts don’t fall behind wealthier ones.

The justices ruled in March that the state’s then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate. Four school districts that sued the state in 2010 argued that lawmakers needed to phase in an increase of at least $900 million over two years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s