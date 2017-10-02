Kansas Supreme Court to rule on new school funding law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether a new public school funding law enacted by legislators this year complies with the state constitution.

The court announced it would issue its ruling Monday afternoon on whether the law is sufficient in phasing in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years.

The court also is considering whether the per-student formula established by legislators distributes the money fairly so that poor school districts don’t fall behind wealthier ones.

The justices ruled in March that the state’s then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate. Four school districts that sued the state in 2010 argued that lawmakers needed to phase in an increase of at least $900 million over two years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.