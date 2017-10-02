Kansas Supreme Court says hike in school aid not enough

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that legislators did not increase spending on public schools enough this year and ordered a bigger increase.

The high court on Monday rejected the state’s arguments that a new law phasing in a $293 million increase in funding over two years was enough to provide a suitable education for every child. The state is projected to spend about $4.3 billion on aid to its 286 school districts during the 2018-19 school year under the new law.

The court ruled in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts and told lawmakers to write a new school funding law before July 2018.

The districts argued that the increase approved by lawmakers was at least $600 million short of what was necessary.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback issued the following statement:

“We are looking at the decision and will have further comment upon full review.”

RELATED LINK | Kansas Supreme Court’s opinion in Gannon v. State

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.