Kansas Regents still has vacancies before meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has yet to name anyone for three open seats on the Board of Regents, who will meet for the beginning of the 2018 fiscal year in a couple of days.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Brownback is in charge of appointing members to the board, who are then seated by the state’s Senate confirmation oversight committee. The terms of three regents expired in June, leaving those seats open.

A board spokeswoman said last week that the group is still waiting for word on replacement appointments.

President Donald Trump recently announced his intention to appoint Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. If confirmed, Brownback would resign as governor and hand the duties over to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer. Colyer would then have to appoint the regents.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.