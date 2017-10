WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas officials released statements after the shooting in Las Vegas late Sunday.

Robba and I extend our deepest condolences to the #LasVegas victims. Our prayers are with you and our thanks are with the first responders. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 2, 2017

God bless the victims of the terrible and senseless shooting in Las Vegas. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 2, 2017

I'm deeply saddened by the events last night in #LasVegas. My family and I are praying for all those affected. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) October 2, 2017

Laina and I are praying hard for the victims, their families and first responders in Las Vegas. May God guide them as they seek answers. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 2, 2017

My prayers are with all those affected by the senseless attack in Las Vegas. Be sure to hug your loved ones extra tight today. — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) October 2, 2017

