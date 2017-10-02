Kansas creates new $200K wildfire recovery fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Landowners in nearly 20 Kansas counties destroyed by record-setting wildfires the past two years will be eligible to get money from a $200,000 cost-sharing recovery fund the state created.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the State Conservation Commission agreed during a September meeting to establish the Kansas Wildfire Cost Share Initiative.

Under the initiative, local conservation districts will gather applications from landowners by Oct. 31. State conservation division officials will consider recommendations submitted by counties and allocate $200,000 drawn from the state water plan before the end of the year.

Dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds contributed to deadly fires that blackened more than 700,000 acres in March. About 400,000 acres burned last year when an Oklahoma blaze moved across state lines into south-central Kansas.

