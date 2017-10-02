Governor Brownback orders flags lowered in response to Las Vegas shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down on October 2 through October 6 following the terrorist shooting at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds more.

“The purposeful act of terror inflicted upon concert-goers in Las Vegas is an unspeakable demonstration of evil. Mary and I and the people of Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

