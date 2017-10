WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Buhler vs. Augusta is starting to pull away in this week’s Game of the Week voting, as the Crusaders-Orioles matchup has nearly 60 percent of the vote.

Mulvane vs. Conway Springs is in second place, with Heights vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel currently in third. The polls will remain open until Wednesday at 11 a.m., and we’ll announce the winning Game of the Week matchup on Wednesday’s KSN News at 6. To vote, head to KSN’s sports page.