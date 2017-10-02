$30,000 in meth confiscated from Great Bend home

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court on Saturday and found substantial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The street value of the items is estimated to be in excess of $30,000. Drug paraphernalia and at least two firearms were confiscated.

During the course of the investigation, a 4-year-old was taken into protective custody due to exposure to the methamphetamine. The child was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by ambulance and has since been placed in foster care.

Three people were arrested in connection to the case. The Barton County Sheriff identified them as 35-year-old Miki Klein, 34-year-old Francisco Cordova, and 28-year-old Luis Aguilar. All three were being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

