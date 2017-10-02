$30,000 in meth confiscated from Great Bend home

By Published:
Methamphetamine (Generic methamphetamine photo courtesy of KSNT)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court on Saturday and found substantial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The street value of the items is estimated to be in excess of $30,000. Drug paraphernalia and at least two firearms were confiscated.

During the course of the investigation, a 4-year-old was taken into protective custody due to exposure to the methamphetamine. The child was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital by ambulance and has since been placed in foster care.

Three people were arrested in connection to the case. The Barton County Sheriff identified them as 35-year-old Miki Klein, 34-year-old Francisco Cordova, and 28-year-old Luis Aguilar. All three were being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s