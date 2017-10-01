Royals say farewell to free agents in 14-2 loss to Arizona

Published:
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer, left, is congratulated by Mike Moustakas, center, after Hosmer hit a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cody Anderson in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 27, 2015, in Cleveland. Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain, right, scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar tipped their caps and likely said goodbye to Kansas City’s fans, and then the playoff-bound Arizona Diamondbacks ended the regular season with a 14-2 win over the Royals on Sunday.

The foursome joined the Royals in 2011 and keyed the team’s run into consecutive World Series, including a championship in 2015. They are all eligible for free agency after the season.

Manager Ned Yost pulled the group together with one out in the fifth inning. The players hugged behind the pitchers’ mound, then waved their caps to the cheering crowd as they walked off the field. Salvador Perez, who also debuted with Kansas City in 2011, embraced the group on the top step of the dugout.

The Royals played a video honoring the players after the game, and fans stayed and applauded.

