PD: Victims followed, shot in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police say they are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot Saturday night.

Officers tell us they were called out to the 2600 block of north Chautauqua around 11 p.m.

Once there, a 30-year-old man and 36-year-old woman say they noticed a vehicle had been following them.

Both vehicles stopped, two suspects got out of the second vehicle, and an argument ensued.

During that argument, police say shots were fired, injuring the two victims.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers say the female has since been released.

WPD says there was also a 3-year-old girl in the victims’ car at the time of the shooting, who was not injured.

Police are searching for a silver Chevy Impala with dark tinted windows and a black bra on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.