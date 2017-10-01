Man hits pedestrian with vehicle, arrested for DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in police custody after hitting a woman with his vehicle while under the influence.

Police say it happened just before midnight Saturday in the 3200 block of S. Exposition.

Officers say the suspect hit a 53-year-old woman while she was walking in the parking lot of Shot Time 2.

They say the driver of the vehicle showed signs of being drunk.

According to the Sedgwick County booking report, 41-year-old Jarrod Andrew Fawcett was arrested on suspicion of three charges of DUI, as well as one charge of aggravated battery.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

