Honoring those lost to mental illness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Faces lit by candlelight gathered in the rotunda of Newman University’s De Mattias Fine Arts center to remember and honor the one in four people affected by mental illness and disorders.

The first week of October this year is observed as mental health awareness week, a time to reflect and remember especially if you or someone you know has had a brush with a mental illness.

NAMI held their annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, which kicked off with a resource fair and a play performance before attendants gathered for the vigil.

“It’s still a stigma, there’s still a lot of stigma surrounding mental illness. A lot of people are afraid to talk about it and we’re hoping that with events like this, people can come out and hear about it and realize that other people are talking about it…that it is a safe subject we can talk about. that if you do need help, there are services out there we want people to know that there is help for people suffering with mental illness,” NAMI member Lynn Kohr said.

A moment of silence was held to remember Dr. Achutha Reddy, the holistic psychiatrist killed by a patient last month.

For more information and resources on mental health week, visit: https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Illness-Awareness-Week