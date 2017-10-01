Firefighters memorialize fallen comrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 16th annual Kansas Fallen Firefighter Memorial ceremony served as an opportunity to celebrate fallen heroes. KSN’s, Stephanie Bergmann, hosted the event and was joined by Mayor Jeff Longwell and Fire Chief, Allen Shelton in engaging the dozens that came to honor their lost loved one.

Solemn moments shared in Wichita today at the Kansas Firefighters museum as people from all over Kansas, stood at the sound of the National Anthem. The sounds of bells ringing had quite the significance Sunday, ringing in honor of the 120 Kansas firefighters whom lost their life.

“The bell represents the last alarm for a duty well done for every fallen comrade,” said Bergmann.

Men of service stood proud Sunday; unwavering as they saluted and marched in honor of their brothers and sisters who couldn’t be with them on this day. The event was held in partnership with the Kansas Firefighters Museum and the Firefighter Alliance.

“This is something great for the city of Wichita and great for the state of Kansas, said ” David Wilson, Retired Wichita Fire LT. “Here at the Kansas firefighters museum we’re just honored and pleased that people come out and want to share their memories and celebrate loved ones that are on the wall.”

The ceremony brought out a range of emotions, some seen during the Firefighters Prayer which was recited as well as seen, engraved in the museums wall.

“When I am called to duty, God,

wherever flames may rage,

give me strength to save a life,

whatever be its age.

Help me embrace a little child

before it is too late,

or save an older person from

the horror of that fate.

Enable me to be alert,

and hear the weakest shout,

quickly and efficiently

to put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling,

to give the best in me,

to guard my friend and neighbor,

and protect his property.

And if according to Your will

I must answer death’s call,

bless with your protecting hand,

my family one and all.”

This is an annual event that organizers say will continue every year.