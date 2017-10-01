Equestrians ride for Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is again looking out for Texas following Hurricane Harvey. But this time, the emphasis is on the equines.

Wichita Parks and Recreation hosted a trail ride for Texas at Pawnee Prairie Park on Sunday afternoon. Equestrians were encouraged to donate to help riders and horses in the south who are in need of food, supplies and veterinary care following the flooding.

“We feel it’s very important we know people have been helped but we want to make sure the horses are also being helped too,” said Barbara McGuire, WIchita Parks and Recreation. “We’re partial to our animals too so we want to make sure they’re being taken care of because sometimes people forget about the animals.”

Primary needs for the horses are food, supplies and veterinary care.

If you missed the event but would still like to donate, visit: https://www.usef.org/donate

