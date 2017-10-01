3 dead, 2 injured in downtown Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. near 11 & Massachusetts Street.

Police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka, died as a result of their injuries.

Two other victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police or Crime Stoppers.