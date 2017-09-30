Wichitans collect donations for Puerto Rico relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Puerto Rico is still in the beginning stages of recovery after Hurricane Maria ravaged the area. Some help for Puerto Rico is coming from right here in Wichita.

Part of the Puerto Rico community in Wichita organized a ‘drop-off party’ Saturday to collect donations to offer some relief for those in need.

The party atmosphere was festive and included culturally rich food, music and dancing. Eric Laurence, one of the party organizers, said a lot of his family lives in the territory and with no power and limited food, it’s a daily struggle just to survive right now.

Laurence said the help from the local community puts a smile on his face and makes him proud of Wichita.

“People of all colors, people of all nations are stopping by, are saying to me that they’re praying for my family and the people of Puerto Rico, and that’s awesome,” said Laurence.

The organizers said they plan to ship the donations through an Oklahoma National Guard relief effort and a shipping company based in Puerto Rico.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.