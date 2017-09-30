Wagonmasters chili cookoff gets people downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The masses flocked downtown for the Wichita Wagonmasters downtown chili cookoff.

The event brings in thousands of dollars, which Wichita Wagonmasters then gifts to charities that directly benefit the quality of life for Wichita people.

It also brings people into the heart of Wichita: downtown.

“I think it’s important to focus on the core of your city always. I think anything that brings people to your core, is great for your city,” Don Wright, general manager of Old Mill Tasty Shop said.