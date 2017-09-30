Wagonmasters chili cookoff gets people downtown

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The masses flocked downtown for the Wichita Wagonmasters downtown chili cookoff.

The event brings in thousands of dollars, which Wichita Wagonmasters then gifts to charities that directly benefit the quality of life for Wichita people.

It also brings people into the heart of Wichita: downtown.

“I think it’s important to focus on the core of your city always. I think anything that brings people to your core, is great for your city,” Don Wright, general manager of Old Mill Tasty Shop said.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s