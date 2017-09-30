Police investigating early morning shooting in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a shooting took place in the early Saturday morning hours in southeast Wichita.

According to Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department, authorities responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Douglas and Edgemoor. There, officers found a 27-year-old man had been shot in the shoulder and face. The vehicle he was driving also had multiple bullet holes in it.

He was treated at the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Police said the shooting happened at a club in the 1600 block of S. Woodlawn. Multiple shell casings were found at that scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to please call 911.

