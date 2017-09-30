Old Town camera surveillance leads to aggravated battery arrest

By Published:
Old Town surveillance system (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated battery in Old Town early Saturday morning.

According to Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department, officers were monitoring the Old Town area via the surveillance camera system and saw a fight happening in the 100 block of N. Mosley around 1:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the area and found a 22-year-old man had battered a 29-year-old man. Officers were able to identify the suspect through the camera system and they quickly found him and booked him into jail for aggravated battery.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

