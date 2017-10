Kansas State had two weeks to think about the Vanderbilt loss in Nashville. Kansas State also had two weeks to prepare for its conference opener, the Baylor Bears. The wildcats got it done versus the guys from Waco, winning 33-20.

The Wildcats were in complete control in the first half. Baylor displayed improvements in the second half, but in the end, it was Kansas State that came out with the win. Watch the video above to hear from Bill Snyder and the players.