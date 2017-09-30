Man drives off highway, gets trapped in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after driving off of a Wichita highway and getting trapped inside of his vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on the southbound I-135 ramp to westbound Kellogg just before 7:30 a.m.

Troopers say Bryan Nolan, 58, was driving on the ramp when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and drove through the guardrail.

They tell us while Nolan was airborne he struck a concrete barrier on the street below, causing the vehicle to flip and trapping the man inside.

According to tweets from the Wichita Fire Department, fire crews were able to get Nolan out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

MVA W/ SUBJ PINNED | E Kellogg Ave / S Hydraulic Ave | On Hydraulic under Kellogg overpass | SQ2 adv one pinned | Initial triage Code Yellow — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 30, 2017

UPDATE | S Hydraulic Ave / E Kellogg Ave | Patient has been extricated and prepared for transport | Updated triage to Code Red — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) September 30, 2017