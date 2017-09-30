Man drives off highway, gets trapped in vehicle

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after driving off of a Wichita highway and getting trapped inside of his vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on the southbound I-135 ramp to westbound Kellogg just before 7:30 a.m.

Troopers say Bryan Nolan, 58, was driving on the ramp when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and drove through the guardrail.

They tell us while Nolan was airborne he struck a concrete barrier on the street below, causing the vehicle to flip and trapping the man inside.

According to tweets from the Wichita Fire Department, fire crews were able to get Nolan out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s