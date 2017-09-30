Baxter Springs woman dies after being set on fire

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Baxter Springs woman has died after being set on fire during a disturbance Saturday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. 11th in Baxter Springs around 1:30 a.m. for what was initially considered a domestic disturbance.

Once officers arrived, a male suspect threw fuel on a woman and two officers, catching them on fire. A third officer was also injured after extinguishing the fire.

The female victim, the suspect and the Baxter Springs officers were all taken to area hospitals.

The victim, Sharon Horn, 65, of Baxter Springs, died from her injuries. The suspect and one of the officers continue to be hospitalized. The two other injured officers have been treated and released from the hospital.

Through further investigation, it was found the suspect and victim were not involved in a domestic relationship, however, they were acquaintances.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

