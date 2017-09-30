Air France plane forced to land in Canada with engine damage

By Published:
KSN News (file)
KSN News

GOOSE BAY, Newfoundland (AP) – Air France says a passenger flight to California from Paris was forced to land in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador following “serious damage” to one of the plane’s four engines.

The airline says the plane landed safely Saturday afternoon after being diverted to Goose Bay airport as a precaution.

Passengers on board the aircraft tweeted photos and video of the plane flying through the clouds with a damaged engine.

Passenger Pamela Adams says passengers heard a tremendous bang and felt a whiplash movement before the plane seemed to right itself.

The plane landed in Canada 90 minutes later.

