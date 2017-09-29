WSU reports record high freshman class

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State is well on its way to the goal of becoming a 20,000 student campus. That’s after this semester’s increase of 607 students and the largest freshman class in the school’s history.

The increase is on purpose, after the school focused on broadening recruitment efforts and retaining current students. Another effort that’s bearing fruit: student one-stop in Jardine Hall.

“Instead of opening up their doors and saying hey, come and see us for advising, we’ve actually reached out to them proactively and built their schedule and presented that to them and asked, are you happy with that? Do you want any changes?,” Dr. Rick Muma, senior associate vice president for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management said.

Expanding housing in the construction of Shocker Hall has also been an attraction for students. Muma also reported a 30 percent increase in online students and 38 percent increase in students coming from the I-35 corridor.

“All those efforts on the campus came together in this plan have really paid off, not just in recruiting students but in retaining students,” Muma said.

International students saw a decrease in population by about 140 students.

“That’s due, we think, to the changes in policies in Washington this past year,” Muma said.

According to a release, enrollment at Wichita State for fall semester 2017 is 15,081 students, an increase of 607 students, or 4.2 percent, over fall 2016. The new first-time freshman class of 1,436 students is the largest in school history for the second consecutive year.

