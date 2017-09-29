World tree-climbing competition comes to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tree climbers from all around the world descend on Wichita this weekend. For the first time, the city will host a world tree climbing competition — the North American Open Masters Tree Climbing Championship.

Climbers are coming from all over the world — Barbados, Sweden, Estonia, England, Canada and the United States. Three of the 37 climbers are from Wichita.

The championship will showcase the climbers’ skills and knowledge in arboricultural techniques.

“You’re trying to show efficiency, safety, poise and ultimately be as smooth as you can through the tree,” said Chris Coates, an arborist and event organizer.

Today’s main event will include head-to-head races to the top of a tree while being surrounded by a laser light show. Saturday’s events include two master level challenges — a throw-line challenge and an aerial rescue challenge. On Sunday, there will be a matchup between the top-five scoring climbers.

Coates said he also wants this weekend’s competition to be a teaching too, adding that many competitors go to competitions to ask questions and share ideas.

Coates said he wants the arborists to walk away with more knowledge about how to perform their job safely.

“Moving out a limb to get somewhere, then looking at the structure of a tree,” he said. “It’s really solving a puzzle too. So if you’re trying to get to different places in the tree, different branches will cancel your rope angle, and make it either unsafe to get there or difficult.”

The competition is open to the public, and Coates hopes people come out to see and learn about the unique sport.

“What’s really cool about tree climbing and what continues to capture my imagination is the idea that you could feel like you’re flying. You could feel like you’re flying in a tree, and that is really cool.”

The competition starts today at Oak Park, from 3-11 p.m; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be a deejay, activities for kids and food trucks. Spectators can bring lawn chairs.

During the competition, 11th Street will be closed to thru traffic from Oak Park Dr. to Forest St. Motorists will be encouraged to use Oak Park Dr. as a detour around the closure.

WATCH: KSN’s Amanda Aguilar tries rope climbing, one of the competition’s many events.