When does a homecoming dress become too risque?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – What makes a homecoming dress too revealing? KSN asked that question to local high schoolers and staff after a Wisconsin school reportedly forced its students to send in photos of their outfits for approval.

“I feel like that’s a little bit too ridiculous,” said Campus High School freshman Kayley Miller.

“Kind of sexist because like girls, people, have a right to dress how they want,” said freshman Destany Pelkey

“The girls should be able to wear whatever they want and whatever they feel comfortable in,” said junior Aspen Fanning.

On Friday, several high school students picked up their homecoming dresses at Wichita’s Parrot-Fa-Nalia, a store featuring designer wedding & prom dresses.

“I feel beautiful in it. I love it!” said freshman Jackie.

“It’s fun to see what the girl’s pick. It’s fun to help them choose a dress,” said Parrot-Fa-Nalia Manager Jana Wiechman.

Wiechman said she often thinks about the school’s dress code when she is helping customers pick out their attire.

“Some of the girls can’t have two pieces. We sew them together at the midriff,” Weichman said. “It makes it hard on us as sales people because they are coming in, we want them to find a dress they love. We ant them to walk out the door and they’re like ‘I have to come back.'”

KSN asked some of the schools in the area if they have dance dress codes and if so what they are. A spokesperson for Wichita public schools said the district does not have a dress code for dances, however some high schools may suggest students dress appropriately.

A spokesperson for Haysville Public Schools said the schools also do not have dance dress codes. Instead, the spokesperson said girls are told to select a dress they are comfortable and confident in.

According to an email sent out to Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School parents, homecoming dresses must be modest. The email also states dresses must reach to the knee and midriff must be covered.

Weichman, a mom herself, has dressed girls from dozens of schools in Kansas. She said it should be up to the student and their guardians what they wear to the dance.

“A lot of the mothers are like if I approve of the dress, if I am comfortable with her wearing the dress, then the schools maybe shouldn’t have so much say in what they wear,” Weichman said. “When the girl comes out and says I feel like a princess, that’s what we want you to feel like.”