Update: Barton County Sheriff releases new information in deadly crash

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died, and three people were injured after a crash in Barton County Friday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Barton County Road.

The sheriff’s department said a 1992 Chevy Caprice operated by 55-year-old Wesley Barlow and 1998 Chevy pickup operated by 75-year-old Philip Manka collided just east of the entrance to the fairgrounds.

The sheriff said 48-year-old David Manka, a passenger in Philip’s pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, Wesley Barlow, Philip Manka, and 42-year-old Michael Manka, were transported to Via Christi Hospital. Two are listed in critical condition, and the other is in fair condition.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation. The department said a medical issue by one of the driver’s may have led to the collision.

