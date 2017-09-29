Tree climbing event brings people from around the world

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita economy is getting a boost this weekend from an unusual sport, tree climbing. People are here from all over the world to watch some of the best tree climbers in the business and that’s good for area businesses. It’s part of the North American Open Masters Tree Climbing Championship.

These trees are a benefit for the environment and the Wichita economy. Organizers expect this event to pump some money into area restaurants and hotels this weekend, as it draws people from all over the world, just to see who can climb the best.

It’s a long way up for these tree climbers, but they say the Wichita trees are worth the trip.

“Look at this, this is incredible there are so many amazing limb walks out on that, I really want to do it,” said Laura Mantin, Canada.

Mantin, among many others, have traveled from across the world to explore the Wichita park’s bark. One climber from England says the distance doesn’t matter when she’s with this team.

“It’s such a friendly atmosphere just it’s like being a family,” said Boal Hammarstrand, England.

She adds she never thought the hobby would bring her to Wichita, but she’s glad it did. She and other women tell me they’re proud to participate.

“It’s a male dominated industry but female climbers are just as good if not better at times than the guys,” said Hammarstrand.

Bryan Brock says part of why this Kansas forest is great for exploring is partly because it’s undiscovered – until now. He says its likely more tree climbing competitions will be held here, possibly next year’s Midwest Tree Climbing Competition.

“I’ve been all over the world and the trees in this park compare to trees we climb all over the world,” said Bryan Brock, Wichita.

The competition starts today, but events are happening throughout the weekend at Oak Park. Organizers say that like the trees, they expect this event to grow year after year.

