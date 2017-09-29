Tom Price resigns amid criticism of private travel

By Published:
Tom Price,
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during a National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) news conference recommending everyone age six months an older be vaccinated against influenza, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s