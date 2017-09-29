Students, friends mourn the tragic loss of a Wellington teen

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wellington is in mourning after a high school student died after a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Students at Wellington High School said the day was very quiet at the school, with the exception of students who were crying as they were trying to deal with the tragic news. Students said there were counselors at the school for students to talk to if they needed it.

One student who knows the young man who died said it was hard not seeing him in the hall Friday.

“He was always fun. He was more quiet but other than that he was a good kid. Made good grades and definitely didn’t deserve this.” said Jack Nuss, a friend of the teen.

A balloon release was held ahead of the school’s homecoming game to honor the student who was killed.

