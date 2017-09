POTTAWATOMIE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife released video of a game warden freeing a young buck.

The deer was stuck in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

The warden was able to cut the deer free. The deer took off into a field.

