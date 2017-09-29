QuikTrip launches limited-time pumpkin pretzel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – QuikTrip is embracing the flavor of the season with the launch of its Pumpkin Pretzel.

The newest product will be available for a limited time only.

The new Pumpkin Pretzel is a traditional Bavarian style pretzel stuffed with pumpkin filling, and topped with cinnamon sugar. It is served with a whipped topping dipping sauce on the side.

