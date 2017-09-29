Police need help identifying Fish and More robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help identifying a suspect in a weekend robbery at Fish and More restaurant. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Oliver.

The suspect was wearing dark shorts, dark shoes, a light-blue, long-sleeved shirt, blue latex gloves and a black ski mask. The lower portion of his face was further concealed with a half-skull type mask. The store’s video surveillance shows he has brown hair and a bald spot.

The suspect fled the store on a bicycle and may live in the area. Witnesses chased him until he fired a shot at them. Neither the employees nor the witnesses were injured.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.