Library in Salina being proactive against bed bugs

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bed bugs have been found in the Salina Public Library.

According to KSAL, the bugs have been found in several chairs and in some books. They said the library has tried to be proactive about the issue for a few years.

The staff of the library has been trained in identifying bed bugs and library police was updated on dealing with library patrons who can be identified as infesting materials.

The library does have a hot box that can be used for treating books with the bugs. The custodial staff also inspects the furniture on a regular basis. A local pest service also comes in regularly to check for the insects.

The staff at the Salina Public Library said it takes responsibility for maintaining a safe and clean library seriously. Faculty urge people to continue to use the library for programs, meetings, classes, borrowing books and more.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.