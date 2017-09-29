KBI releases more details about body found in Melvern Lake, requests public’s help

Related Coverage Human remains found in east Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a woman found August 25 at Melvern Lake.

Authorities believe the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Forensic anthropology experts studied the remains and they reported the deceased individual is female, and likely Hispanic. They said she was likely between the age of 35 and 50 and between 5-foot-2 inches to 5-foot-8 inches tall. The woman was killed and has been at the scene since sometime between late fall 2016 and July 2017.

KBI officials and Osage County Sheriff’s deputies are also releasing information about the woman’s clothing and jewelry to hopefully aid in identifying the victim. A description of her clothing and images of her jewelry can be found here.

Anyone who believes they can help to identify this woman, or who has information about this crime, is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.