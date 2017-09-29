KBI investigating aggravated battery in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday night in Lorraine.

Around 8:55 p.m., the sheriff responded to 242 Harry Street after neighbors called law enforcement reporting a disturbance and gunshots fired.

Deputies found an injured 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman inside the home. It appeared that the two had been involved in a confrontation that became violent.

EMS was called and the man was flown to a Wichita hospital due to a life-threatening head injury. He is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

