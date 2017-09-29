Friday Football Fever: Week 5 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Salina Central vs. Newton. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.
You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
This week’s video highlights include:
- Salina Central vs. Newton
- Cheney vs. Sedgwick
- Hays vs. Valley Center
- Bishop Carroll vs. Derby
- Wichita Northwest vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Wichita East vs. Wichita Southeast
- Mulvane vs. Maize South
- Hutchinson vs. Goddard-Eisenhower
- Andover vs. Haysville Campus
- McPherson vs. Towanda-Circle
- Conway Springs vs. Wichita Trinity
- Wichita North vs. Wichita Heights
- Dodge City vs. Wichita South
