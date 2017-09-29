Friday Football Fever: Week 5 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Salina Central vs. Newton. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

Salina Central vs. Newton

Cheney vs. Sedgwick

Hays vs. Valley Center

Bishop Carroll vs. Derby

Wichita Northwest vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Wichita East vs. Wichita Southeast

Mulvane vs. Maize South

Hutchinson vs. Goddard-Eisenhower

Andover vs. Haysville Campus

McPherson vs. Towanda-Circle

Conway Springs vs. Wichita Trinity

Wichita North vs. Wichita Heights

Dodge City vs. Wichita South

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.