Crisis in Puerto Rico

NBC News Published: Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (NBC News) – The White House announced Thursday that it had waived the Jones Act — a nearly century-old shipping law many have said is hampering relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico — to allow much-needed goods to arrive more quickly to the island.

“At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico.

It will go into effect immediately,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, tweeted Thursday morning.

This as thousands of shipping containers remain in port because there are no trucks or drivers to disperce them.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s