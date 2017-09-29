Crash near Garden Plain leaves 1 in critical condition

By Published:

SHERMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition Friday after a crash near Garden Plain.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened at 295th Street West and 37th Street North.

A witness at the scene said they saw another person ejected from the vehicle. Authorities are searching for that person now.

This story is still developing. Stay with KSN for updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s