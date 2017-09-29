Crash claims the life of teen in Sumner County

WELINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sumner County teen was killed in a crash. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 160.

A 2006 Honda motorcycle driven by a teen was traveling west on the highway when it struck the rear of Pontiac G6 driven by Oma Milledge. The Pontiac was stopped behind a pickup that was attempting to turn left.

The teen’s name hasn’t been released. However, KSN has learned the teen was a student at Wellington High School. The woman was not injured in the crash.

Before the football kickoff, blue and white balloons will be released in memory of the student.

