Board of Regents announces 2017 fall semester enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preliminary fall enrollment figures released today by the Kansas Board of Regents show a slight decline in systemwide enrollment.

“Fall enrollment numbers are showing mixed results across our system,” said Blake Flanders, president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents. “Kansas relies on a strong higher education system to build the skilled workforce required by our state’s employers. The Board of Regents has made restoring the funding cut to higher education its top priority so students can better access the education and training needed to grow our economy.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 239 students compared to the preliminary census day count in 2016. Increased enrollment was seen at Fort Hays State University (442 students; 3.02 percent), the University of Kansas (46 students; 0.16 percent), and Wichita State University (607 students; 4.19 percent). Kansas State University saw a decrease in the number of enrollments (984 students; -4.14 percent), as did Emporia State University (155 students; -2.63 percent), and Pittsburg State University (195 students; -2.75 percent). Washburn University, the state’s municipal university, had increased enrollment (113 students; 1.42 percent).

A spreadsheet provides preliminary fall enrollment figures for each institution.

In the two-year sector, enrollment was down across the state’s 19 community colleges with a reported decrease of 1,502 students (-2.07 percent). Enrollment increased across the state’s technical colleges, where an additional 975 students (12.62 percent) are enrolled this fall compared to the preliminary census day count in 2016.

In total, the 2017 fall semester enrollment total is 182,010 students as of census day at each institution, a preliminary headcount of students enrolled on the 20th day of class. However, academic year enrollment more accurately captures total systemwide participation. In 2016-2017, the total systemwide enrollment is estimated to have been approximately 246,000. Based on current enrollment numbers, the Kansas Board of Regents projects enrollment for the 2016-2017 year will remain relatively flat.

