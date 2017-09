(NBC) – When the “Will and Grace” cast reunited last fall, it was momentous.

“The four of us had not been in the same room for ten years,” said Debra Messing.

Nearly 20 years after “Will and Grace” first premiered, it’s back for more.

They’re simply coming home to the roles that made them stars.

Click above to watch a preview of tonight’s episode on KSN. The show starts at 8 p.m.