Wanted: Ginger R. Rounsley

Ginger is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for BURGLARY. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Ginger R. Rounsley

AKA:

Ginger Ash, Ginger Hammerquist, Ginger Herzog

Born: 1961

Ht/Wt: 5′ 3″ – 112 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Blue eyes

Scar right wrist, Scar left wrist, Scar forehead

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website